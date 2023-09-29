Weaver chases more champion glory at Monk

The Wem USC bowler takes her place in a 32-strong line-up at the Monk Sports & Social Club in Warrington, where she starred for Wrockwardine Wood in their British Ladies club championship triumph in April.

Wem-based Weaver won both her semi-final and final match 15-0 to ensure the Wrockites added to their proud record in the competition – and will relish returning to action on the big green.

Having qualified as winner of the Isle of Man September Tourism, Weaver plays Emily Kernick (Ladies Fleetwood Festival) in round one while County Merit winner Tracy Bound takes on Linda Hough (Isle of Man June Tourism), North Shropshire’s Donna Bennett meets Linda Hough (Isle of Man June Tourism) and Helen Clee (Isle of Man June Festival) tackles Linda Williams (Wales).

First for Weaver and Clee’s Wood side though is tonight’s final of the D & M Morrey Cup at 6.30pm at Bridgnorth against Allscott Heath, who pushed them all the way in this season’s County Women’s Cup final.

Tilstock has the honour tomorrow of hosting British Parks’ Open Pairs from 10am and, not too far away and with the same start time, entries will be taken on day in the Market Drayton League Merit at Victoria.

It’s the Highley League’s big day at Bridgnorth with two cup finals followed by the presentation of prizes for the season and buffet at 5pm. Madeley and Highley B meet for the Consolation Cup at 1pm while Islanders A and Mortimer contest the President’s Cup at 3pm, dress code applying in both finals.

Late vacancies were available in tomorrow’s Bowring Open, a full 32 strong field being the key to a £500 first prize, and it’s also finals night in the Esclusham Open Pairs at the Wrexham club from 5pm with Castlefields duo Craig Elson and Russell Pugh among the last eight.