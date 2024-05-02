Serial winner Callum Wraight has a Spring in his step

The 37-year-old from Shrewsbury has been trying for years to win the title at the Stockport club and, when he finally did it on Sunday, he had his newly-born third child with him for the first time.

The Castlefields king pocketed the top prize by beating Ryan Clark 21-17 in a top-class final watched by proud partner Zoe Edwards.

“Woodley was magical – a mixture of being ecstatic for winning but also a bit of relief as I’ve been going there ever since I started playing the open comps circuit,” said a proud Wraight.

“It’s one of my favourite greens and venues but I’ve never been able to quite get over the line there.

“I lost in the final in 2012, 2017 and 2018 plus five semi-finals over the years but, as the old saying goes, if you knock on the door long enough then one day it will finally open.

“It was made even more memorable with it being the final year for organiser Gail Knowles before she hands over the job – she’s a lovely lady and to see her in tears at the end really got me quite emotional.”

Wraight won his semi-final 21-7 against local Andy Murray after early wins to 16 and 13 over two of Yorkshire’s finest in Gareth Coates and James Wilcox– but the final battle with Clark with live long with him.

“Ryan is from a Sheffield and is a very close friend and his form on the day had been great as he disposed of Greg Smith easily in the semis,” said Wraight.

“The final turned out to be an unbelievable game of bowls which, in the end, my striking was the only difference between us.

“It was made even more special as it was my partner and our new little addition’s first time out of the house since they came from hospital a week earlier.

“What a start to the season this has been – impossible to have dreamt for a better one and it only gives me confidence and enthusiasm moving forward.”

New Sir John Bayley man Reece Farr won the £2,600 Owley Wood Spring Open 24 hours earlier to pocket £1,000.