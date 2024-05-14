Learning curve for brave young county debutants

Forced to make three changes to the 12 selected for the home leg at Trench in Telford, the county’s selectors looked on with pride as a total of four under-18s made their debuts against the title holders since 2015.

A 12-shot loss at home and an eventually heavy 82 chalk defeat away at Elland WMC added up to a 94 overall margin – but Sunday’s result was still an improvement on last year’s 101 setback.

And the bare figures do little justice to a spirited showing, especially in the early stages of the opening premier division match of the season.

“We had a great start from the home and away teams and it was pretty level until No.8 away, then the match got away from us,” said county chairman and selector Phil Scott, who was at the Halifax venue. “Yorkshire have more experience throughout the team – something the new Shropshire players will gain by playing regularly in junior comps going forward.

“The overall deficit wasn’t as big as 2023 so this is some progress – and now it’s onwards to the next game against Wales on Sunday, June 9.”

It was six winners apiece on the superb surface at Trench where debutant Rowan Fuller won 21-20 and was named home player of the match.

Best winner at home was his Wrockwardine Wood clubmate Tad Broome to 13 and there were 21-14 wins for captain Wayd Pawlowski at No.1, Luke Morris and another debutant, Rhys Jordan of Hadnall.

“In Yorkshire we made a good start to be just four down off the first four with two wins by player of the match Billy Walmsley 21-12 and Owen Hanmer 21-17,” said a county association spokesperson. “Jack Lawrence also added a 17 card in the middle to give us three winners there, where Sam Desborough made his debut.”

An open competition successfully launched by a Shropshire bowls club last year will go again next month – at a new venue.

But the Allscott Heath Open in 2024 will only be played just over the road from where Peter Farmer won the inaugural comp in October that marked the end of play on the village club’s old green.

It will be a one-dayer for 64 entries at £20 each on Sunday, June 9 (10am start) and, now he’s playing for Allscott Heath, Farmer won’t be allowed to enter.

“The Allscott Heath Open is back – with a £500 first prize and revised prize money too - please get in touch to enter and be part of a great day,” said club chairman Chris Hayward (07815 683302).

Bowls diary

£1,280 two-bowler team knockout at Donnington Wood – qualifying sessions on Saturdays June 1, 8, 15 and 22 (practice at 6pm, start at 6.30) with 32 places available at £40 each, no home bowlers allowed. Finals night on Saturday, June 29 (6pm start) with £400 first prize, bookings to Rob Burroughs on 07901 229623.

Bylet Open – on Sunday, July 14 (10am start) for 64 entries, No home bowlers. £20 entry fee and £1,325 prize fund if full, winner to get £350. Entries to Cheryl Caswell on 07538 337368.

£1,600 Bridgewater Open – on Saturday, July 20, at the Whitchurch club, 9am start. One-day singles for 64, entry fee £25, to be paid by Bacs when booked, text entries to Richard Proudlove on 07725 131713.