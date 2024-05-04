Doubles places up for grabs in two competitions

There are vacancies in the Telford Mixed Doubles at Wrockwardine Wood on Monday, May 6, which is followed rapidly by the Sir John Bayley Mixed Doubles on Sunday, May 12.

“I have 10 entries so far so need another six to fill it,” said Bayley organiser Rob Burroughs.

BOWLS DIARY

Telford Mixed Doubles – one dayer at Wrockwardine Wood on Monday, May 6, from 10am. Places for 32 entries at £12 each, total prize fund of £584. Home bowlers limited to one per pair and handicapped, entries to Tim Willis-Cotton on 07532-425877.

Edgmond Summer Open – singles for 32 entries on Saturday, May 11, to play for a £250 first prize. Details and bookings to Sarah Glenhlolmes on 07792-428685.

Sir John Bayley Mixed Doubles – all on Sunday, May 12, from 11am for 16 pairs using the No.1 green. No homesters allowed, entries cost £20 to play for a £160 first prize. Book with Rob Burroughs on 07901 22962.

Bylet Open – on Sunday, July 14 (10am start) for 64 entries, No home bowlers. £20 entry fee and £1,325 prize fund if full, winner to get £350. Entries to Cheryl Caswell on 07538-337368.