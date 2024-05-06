Shrewsbury man who got into debt and started selling cocaine gets three-year jail sentence

Carl Rodgers and Darren Stocker were caught with cocaine on October 12 last year and later pleaded guilty to possessing a class A drug with intent to supply it.

Rodgers, aged 40, also admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs after police found high-purity cocaine at his home and messages on his phone that indicated he had been peddling drugs earlier in the month.

Both men were brought to Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced.