Plans to turn empty farm buildings into eight family homes submitted

Five empty agricultural buildings at Catstree House Farm near Bridgnorth could be turned into eight family homes if a planning application is given the go-ahead by Shropshire Council.

The buildings, while not formally designated as a heritage asset, are described as "a good example of 19th-century agricultural buildings", with handmade red brick facades, circular and arched windows and 'pop holes' arranged in decorative patterns.

The application's Design and Access statement describes the barns as "currently redundant as far as agricultural activity is concerned" and are "in good repair, but are currently standing empty."