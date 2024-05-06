Shropshire Star
Watch: Parking chaos as drivers ignore safety measures for a stroll up the Wrekin

Photographs taken at the foot of the Wrekin show drivers ignoring the safety measures installed just four years ago.

By Megan Jones
Cars parked in the cycle path at the foot of the Wrekin

On Bank Holiday Monday, hundreds of hikers set off for one of Shropshire's most popular hills - mostly, it seems, by car.

At around 4pm, dozens of cars could be seen parked along the double yellow lines and cycle paths down the right-hand side of the main road up to the Wrekin.

