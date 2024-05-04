County aces are eager to kick-off with a victory

They take on Wales with 12-a-side legs at Sinclair in Telford and Llay Welfare in Wrexham (2pm) eager to make up for last year’s semi-final defeat against Staffordshire.

A last four clash with neighbours Staffs, packed with well known Shropshire Premier League men, represented a seemingly perfect route to another Crosfield Cup final

But a hugely disappointing performance, especially in the home leg on Meole Brace No. 2, added up to defeats in both legs and a shock exit by 40 shots overall.

Selectors Mick Jones, Keith Walton, Andy Smith and Phil King have spent much of the winter reflecting on what went wrong in that match and planning to put the record straight in tomorrow’s qualifying group two opener.

They have made two starting changes and injected some new, young talent into the squad with Tom Roden (Sir John Bayley) returning after a taking a break from the game and Scott Moseley (Wrockwardine Wood) called up for his debut, both featuring in the away leg.

But the headline selection news is that twins Joe and Tom Killen, who won titles galore in their recent junior days and are now play in the Premier, are named on reserve for the first time at Sinclair with Lee Peate and Chris Jones also being added and going away.

“The feeling of what might of been in 2023 needs to be replaced with a renewed determination – and with a match against Warwick & Worcester looming next month before a July showdown with the Potteries, the Wales game is surely a must-win affair,” said a county executive delegate.