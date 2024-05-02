Shropshire stars hit form at Woodfield

County team man Scott Harries led the way with a brilliant break of 21 in one of his ties as he booked a place in the finals day on Saturday, May 12, when a £600 first prize will be a stake.

His Sir John Bayley team-mate Stuart Rutter followed suit, as did Martin Gaut of St Georges with promoter Joe Dicken – who bowls for Bylet – declaring: “The standard of play surpassed all expectations.

“Scott Harries was the outstanding performer of the day.

“In his qualifier he was 4-0 down but then turned on the afterburners, running out in a 21 break, to qualify winning 21-4 – incredible!.

“A very assured performance saw Martin Gaut reach the finals day of Woodfield for yet another time and Stuart Rutter played very well, burning through the gears against Callum Mitchell in the qualifier.”