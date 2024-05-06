Manufacturing ends at historic Shrewsbury factory after more than 100 years

The Sentinel Works, on Shrewsbury's Whitchurch Road, has been home to skilled engineering work in the town since 1915.

In that time it has hosted a number of firms, including Rolls Royce, Vickers, Doncasters, and most recently Radius Aerospace.

Workers at the factory finished their final shifts on Tuesday, with a handful of staff remaining to clear the site before August.

To mark the final day, Ed Goddard, a director of Morris Lubricants which owns the building, visited the site with one of the historic Steam Waggons which were produced at the site.

One of the Sentinel Works' steam waggons taken along for the final day by Ed Goddard. Picture: Christopher Jones

The closure means the loss of around 120 jobs – and the end of continuous manufacturing at the site which at one point employed more than 3,500 people.

It had operated as the Sentinel Waggon Works before being taken over by Rolls Royce in the 1950s.

One of those who finished their final shift at the site this week was Christopher Jones.