Cash incentive as bowlers head for Fleetwood

County No.1 Callum Wraight, Christ Stretch and the fast emerging Tom Killen will head to Fleetwood looking for a Bank Holiday boost as 32 top class finalists contest the Champion of Champions qualifier.

There’s Bank Holiday action in Shropshire too with the Tanners League Handicap at Meole Brace, register at 10 am for a 10.30 start.

“This is open to all Tanners League bowlers and a consolation KO means they are guaranteed two games. Prize money is dependent on entries,” said a spokesman.

Over at Wrockwardine Wood, the Telford Mixed Doubles also starts at 10am with the aim being for a field of 32 entries to play for a total prize fund of £584, late vacancy details from Tim Willis-Cotton on 07532-425877.

n Just one day – that’s all Shropshire bowlers have left to enter the 2024 County Merit.

Entries need to be with county competition secretary Mike Potter by the end of tomorrow and cost £10. The qualifying dates are Saturday, May 18 (6pm in Whitchurch) or Sunday, May 19 with sessions at 1pm in Telford and Shrewsbury.