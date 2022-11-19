Winter bowlers are gearing up for more action

Bowls stock

Round six is at Tilstock tomorrow (SUN) as planned, but organiser Jamie Brookes is now counting down to the first ‘one-dayer’ competition of the campaign next weekend.

The round robin group games followed by knockout ties event is on Saturday, November 25, at Whitchurch’s District Club.

That format is different to the normal series days, which are 13-up round robins only and continue tomorrow with sessions starting at 9am, 12.15pm and 3.30pm and entry numbers restricted.

Entry tomorrow costs £7 per bowler with £5 going to the prize fund for the series finals day on Sunday, March 26.

The pacesetters in the series points table are: Greg Needham 125, Andy Armstrong 115, Craig Jones 110, Cedric Bancroft & Gary Whitehall both 105.