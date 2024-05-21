Pick-up truck and motorbike involved in rush hour crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident in Fenn Green near Alveley involved a motorbike and a pick-up truck.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they were called at just after 5pm to the collision.

Two fire engines from Bridgnorth and Wellington were joined at the scene by an ambulance and the police, a spokesperson for SFRS said.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.