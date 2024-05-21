Shropshire Star
Close

Pick-up truck and motorbike involved in rush hour crash

All three emergency services were called to a rush hour crash on a rural Shropshire road on Tuesday.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

The incident in Fenn Green near Alveley involved a motorbike and a pick-up truck.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they were called at just after 5pm to the collision.

Two fire engines from Bridgnorth and Wellington were joined at the scene by an ambulance and the police, a spokesperson for SFRS said.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular