Table-topping champions Bayley in seventh heaven

The reigning champions have started the season in ominous form, recording their latest triumph with a 9-3 (232-187) result at Hanmer.

That handed them 13 points to open up their advantage over second-placed Wrockwardine Wood to four points.

Stuart Rutter and Scott Harries (both 21-9) led the way for the Bayley boys in their latest victory, and were joined in the winners’ circle by Dan Taylor, Ayden Smith, Tom Roden, David Lloyd, Alex Jones, Reece Farr and Owen Evans.

Robin Bennett (21-9), Mike Gilpin and Joey Williams responded for beaten Hanmer.

Wrockwardine Wood were also 9-3 winners, but only picked up two bonus points as they were at home to fellow high-flyers St Georges.

Sally King (21-9) got Wood’s best result in their aggregate of 233-197 – Jamie King, Chris Grocott, Rob Roden, Josh Cotton, Greg Smith, Liam Stevens, Martin Williams and Scott Moseley their other winners.

Castlefields are third after beating Burway 7-5 (218-175), thanks in part to single-figure successes from Adrian Rowe (21-4), Tom Palmer (21-8) and Rich Goddard (21-8).

Ashley Wellings, Callum Wraight, Wayne Rogers and Michael Beer also won for Castlefields, while Richard Lane, Lee Wilding, Kiah Roberts, Paul Williams and Nick Lewis were on target for Burway.

Ifton lifted themselves into fifth with a superb 9-3 (236-177) away at Horsehay, which earned them four bonus points.

Joe Langford (21-6), Nicky Jones (21-9) and Darren Lacey (21-9) led the way for Ifton, while Geraint Williams, Leighton Roberts, Andrew Armstrong, Ian Jones, Martin Jones and Craig Griffiths were also on target.

Gavin Bridge, Oliver Harris and Spencer Collins replied for Horsehay.

The closest match of the week saw bottom club Bylet get edged out 221-214 on aggregate by Meole Brace, despite the two sides sharing the 12 games equally between them.

There were no single-figure winners, while three of the games ended 21-20 – including Meole Brace’s Will Childs just getting the better of Sean Lockley. Doug Edwards, Andy Wiggington, Will Tarrell, Phil Lyttle and Chris Jones were also on the mark for the visitors.

John Palmer and Cheryl Caswell were Bylet’s 21-20 winners – over Will Tyler and Craig Wilson, respectively – while Rich Taylor, Joe Dicken, John Newey and Lee Bowden also won for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Highley beat Adderley 8-4 (224-188) thanks to David East (21-8), Jacob Ash (21-8), Andy James, Frank Leek, Kris Johnson, Danny Statham, Simon Rhodes and Stuart Gittings. Connor Whitehall, Harry Wilson, Barry Hughes and Gary Whitehall responded.

And Hanwood overcame Wem USC 9-3 (239-200) courtesy of wins from Darren Wellings (21-8), Wayne Phillips, Mark Shore, Mark Parsons, Shaun Bould, Dave Turner, Andrew Jones, Simon Lane and Richard Lawson. Luke Boniface, Curtis Metcalfe and Mike Dulson won for Wem.