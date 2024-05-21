Defiant ladies are up and running in their title defence

They won Sunday’s opening group two showdown against Yorkshire by 13 shots, improving by one chalk on last year’s semi-final success against the White Rose women.

But it got mighty close as the back fours battled it out at Sinclair and Kirkheaton Con Club in Huddersfield before a 45-shot home success in Telford ultimately got them over the line.

“What a terrific start to our quest to hold onto our county bowls championship trophy,” said ladies president Pauline Wilson. “It is such a hard group this year, but we have taken the first step by beating Yorkshire by 13 chalks.

“At home there were some great wins and some fabulous comebacks to win by 45.

“But with the last two on away, Shropshire were just 21 chalks up, so it was a great achievement to hold on by 13 as Yorkshire are always such tough opponents

“Well done to all players – you were brilliant – onwards and upwards!”

The returning Jodie Taylor (21-6) and 21-7 cards from Sonya Lucas and Alison Cotton gave Shropshire a great start at Sinclair – Tracy Bound, Jayne Craggs (both 21-13s) and last on Cheryl Caswell (21-12) also starring in a total of eight home winners.

It was much tougher in Yorkshire but Jen Rogers (21-11), Natalia Moseley (21-15), Molly Sullivan (21-16) and Lisa Pessall (21-17) all won and there were fine 20 cards from Kerry Dance and last on Emily Cunningham. But North Shropshire’s campaign in the lower tier President’s Cup did not start well as they lost by 26 overall against Staffordshire.

Donna Bennett and Joan Groom with 21-7 cards were the best of seven winners at Whitchurch’s District Club in a 13 shot win but a good start away at Fenton Private that saw Mo Corley win 21-4 soon went to waste.

A golden weekend of Olympic crown green action is looming at Much Wenlock Bowling Club next month.

This historic club will host both of this year’s Wenlock Olympian competitions over the weekend of June 22-23

The ladies’ and men’s singles will be run on the Saturday with the mixed doubles the following day, both starting at 10am subject to entries so that an Olympian Society official can present the medals by late afternoon.

Entries cost £5 for the singles and £10 for doubles pairings and names need to be with organiser Bob Mumford (email mumfordrobert194@btinternet.com) by noon on Wednesday, June 19.

Meanwhile, the new two-bowler team comp at Donnington Wood is filling fast so there’s no time to waste if local players want to enter

Bowls diary

£1,280 two- bowler team knockout at Donnington Wood – qualifying sessions on Saturdays June 1, 8, 15 and 22 (practice at 6pm, start at 6.30) with 32 places available at £40 each, no home bowlers allowed. Finals night on Saturday, June 29 (6pm start) with £400 first prize, bookings to Rob Burroughs on 07901 229623.

Allscott Heath Open – one-dayer for 64 entries at £20 each on Sunday, June 9 (10am start). £500 first prize and revised prize money lost. Entries to Chris Hayward (07815 683302).