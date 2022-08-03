Notification Settings

Shropshire get a chance to be best of British

BowlsPublished: Comments

Shropshire bowlers will never have a better chance of winning the British Veterans County Championship for the first time than they do on Thursday.

Bowls stock
That’s the belief of selector Tony Roche and team manager Mike Potter who, in his role as county president, would be proud of punch if they can triumph at Owley Wood in Weaverham at a venue just over the border in Cheshire near the A49.

A squad packed with Premier League bowlers like Derek Wright, Wayne Rogers, Ian Gaut, Paul Williams, Mark Thomas, Andy James and Phil Lyttle has the chance to make history in the eight-a-side competition for over-60s after an impressive regional success at West Bromwich FSC last month.

They face a tough opener against reigning champions the Potteries before round robin matches against North Derbyshire Parks and what could be a vital last game against Merseyside.

