Second bowls league gets local backing

Cheque presentation

Hadley-based Local Print Pros is now the main sponsor of the Highley League, having already struck a deal with the Mid Shropshire League to support its new-look website. Highley League chief John Palmer confirmed: “I’m pleased to announce that the league has been offered a two-year sponsorship deal with Local Print Pros.”

Steve Reeves of Local Print Pros is also Horsehay BC secretary and said: “Personally I have a great affinity with the Highley League – it’s where I’m able to bowl with no pressure.”