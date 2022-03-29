Notification Settings

Second bowls league gets local backing

A second Shropshire bowling league has benefitted from a Telford company’s backing of the sport.

Cheque presentation

Hadley-based Local Print Pros is now the main sponsor of the Highley League, having already struck a deal with the Mid Shropshire League to support its new-look website. Highley League chief John Palmer confirmed: “I’m pleased to announce that the league has been offered a two-year sponsorship deal with Local Print Pros.”

Steve Reeves of Local Print Pros is also Horsehay BC secretary and said: “Personally I have a great affinity with the Highley League – it’s where I’m able to bowl with no pressure.”

Local Print Pros are specialists in top quality printed clothing including printed t-shirts and printed hoodies, and they also print banners, vehicle graphics, business cards and much more.

