Age is no barrier to super veterans Eileen and Frank

Farr lives in the county town and Morris in Oakengates, Telford, with both still going strong at the age of 97, bowling in Chummies sessions at the six-rink indoor centre at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

“Every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, Eileen and Frank – both aged 97 – continue to turn up to bowl with a group called Chummies, summer and winter,” said club president Dave Farmer. “It gives everyone a great thrill to see them and how well they play for two hours.”

And he urged people of all ages – not just those on a pension – to consider taking up indoor bowling.

“The Chummies group continues throughout the year, from 2pm to 4pm, and is open to non club members.

“Please come along and give bowling a try – most weeks someone new turns up to have a try.

“We can supply the bowls and some flat sole shoes or covers and you will be most welcome. And the club runs free coaching sessions on a Saturday morning for anyone interested in taking up the game.”

Late dropouts have been a real headache for the organiser of a one-day open bowls competition at a Shropshire village club tomorrow.

The Edgmond Summer Open only has 32 places in morning and afternoon qualifiers ahead of the final stages when a £250 first prize is the goal.

But promoter Sarah Glenhlolmes (07792-428685) has been plagued by bowlers cancelling their entries and so is accepting late interest.

It’s all a far cry from the big money comp the club hosted pre-season which filled within days of being publicised. Fellow Mid Shropshire club Allscott Heath grabs the spotlight in the evening when its new grass green is the setting for the Premier League’s Mayhew Trophy between holders Sir John Bayley and fellow big guns Castlefields.

May 31 is a crucial date for Shropshire-affiliated crown green bowls clubs.

It’s the deadline to enter the 2024 Dennis UK-SISIS Shropshire Best Kept Green competition and also to pay the annual county bills.

Entries for the green comp can be made via the club page – and that’s where invoices are available to download.

County secretary Dawn Gray said: “The SCGBA annual invoice for the season is now available for download from the club log-in section on bowlsresultstwo.co.uk.

“The deadline for paying is Friday, May 31, but I would urge you to make payment ASAP. Fines will be implemented if paid after this date.”