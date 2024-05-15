Passengers free themselves after crash on busy A458 at Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision happened on the A458 this evening. Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.07pm on Wednesday, May 15, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Bridgnorth.

"Two vehicles involved. All persons self-extricated prior to fire service arrival."

An Operations officer was in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.