Passengers free themselves after crash on busy A458 at Bridgnorth
Passengers were able to free themselves after a two-vehicle crash on a busy A-road in Bridgnorth.
The collision happened on the A458 this evening. Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.07pm on Wednesday, May 15, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Bridgnorth.
"Two vehicles involved. All persons self-extricated prior to fire service arrival."
An Operations officer was in attendance.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.