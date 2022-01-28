North Shropshire bowls success set to be recognised

Bowls

The senior team reached the final of the eight home-eight away county knockout that replaced the normal county championship and Susie Lawson became the youngest to ever win the Ladies Merit.

Despite losing to South Yorkshire in the KO final, North Shropshire will still receive £190 in prize money after the meeting, which is now being held virtually via Zoom.

Shropshire bowlers are now the driving forces of the British Parks with North Shropshire chairman Phil Scott its chief executive, secretary and junior secretary, while his wife Marie is the ladies secretary and registrar.

North Shropshire will host the junior 10-a-side championship this year – and it’s the under-18 side of the game that Phil is eager to boost.

“Hopefully in 2022 we can get back to a normal programme – and it would be nice to see other counties send teams and individuals to events as the junior game needs a massive input to survive across the game of crown green bowls,” he said.

Bitterly cold conditions didn’t deter another bumper entry of bowlers as the North Shropshire Parks’ winter series rolled into Shrewsbury.

Round 16 of the popular series attracted 70 of them to Greenfields last Sunday, a few of them playing in what is the eighth series for the first time.

And one of that number, Dave Hanson, made an instant impact with three single-figure wins in his 13-up round robin group to finish top of one of the 17 that organiser Jamie Brookes had to run to cater for the demand.

Brookes himself was a group winner – last year’s County Merit winner Jack Hewitt one of his victims – while county No.1 Callum Wraight strolled down from his nearby Ditherington home to top his table with three wins.

Fellow big guns Derek Wright, Alan Boulton, Cedric Bancroft, Will Childs, Andy Marshall, Jock Timlett and Graham Dulson also tasted success.