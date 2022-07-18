Shropshire’s fab four set to take on the world’s best

BMX

The youngsters are members of the Bulldog BMX Racing team, sponsored by Bulldog Security Products based in Much Wenlock, and will be heading to Nantes to compete in the championships, which runs from July 26 to the 31.

Brothers Eddie and Archie Smallman, aged 13 and 11, from Horsehay, Telford, are also members of Birmingham BMX Club and will be competing in their respective Cruiser categories. Alex Hemmings, 10, from Lawley, Telford, is a member of Cheshire Ghost Riders in Crewe and will be riding in the 9-12 Cruiser category, while Sophie Kynaston, 13, from Whixall and also a member of Cheshire Ghost Riders, will be racing in the Female 13 class.

It’s an exciting prospect for the riders who will be racing on the same track as fellow GB racers and Olympic gold medalist Beth Shriever and Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte.

The Bulldog team and their families will be travelling to France on July 23 ready for practice before Eddie, Archie and Alex race on the 26, while Sophie will be racing the following day.

It’s the biggest BMX event of the year and Nantes has been transformed into a multi-national world sporting village for the occasion. Riders from across the globe will be converging on the French city to compete on a new track which has been specially constructed for the World Championships.

Ian Jordan, Bulldog Security Products managing director, said: “The BMX World Championships bring the sport’s very best riders together at one big showpiece event and we are delighted to have four of the Bulldog BMX Racing team competing. We are looking forward to cheering our riders on and wish them the very best for what must be the highlight of their young racing careers so far.

“I am extremely proud of our riders, they clearly enjoy the sport and always set a good example when they are racing. It will be amazing to see them flying the Bulldog flag, along with that of Team GB in France – the Bulldog branding colours are perfect to match their GB jerseys! It has been a delight to sponsor our team of brilliant youngsters who are following their racing dreams.”

Eddie and Archie were due to compete in the World Championships in Texas in 2020 but the event was cancelled due to the pandemic. That qualification round rolled over to the 2021 World’s in Holland but that was cancelled, too, due to Covid and then all riders had to compete in the national British BMX Series last year in order to qualify for this year’s event in France.

Kirsty Smallman, Bulldog BMX Racing team manager, said: “Our four riders have all worked hard to qualify for the World Championships after a couple of years of disappointment.