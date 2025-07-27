Michael Appleton gives update on Max Mata following Shrewsbury draw



Town impressed against top-flght opposition, but Michael Appleton revealed afterwards that striker Max Mata will miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury.



Mata was not involved against the Clarets on a day that Town scored first and last through John Marquis and Boyle, with Marcus Edwards twice on target for the visitors in between.



Providing an update on the Town players who didn’t feature against the Turf Moor club, head coach Appleton said that Ricardo Dinanga and Tom Sang are set to return to training soon before revealing the news about Mata’s injury.



Appleton said: “Ricardo’s back training from next week, so that’s a good thing, Sangy potentially middle of next week.



"The only downside this week is Max Mata picked up a hamstring injury, which looks like it’s going to keep him out for a while.



“It’s not only a blow for us, it’s a blow for him. It’s obviously something that he suffered back end of last season when he was on loan. Unfortunately on Thursday in training, he pulled up quite sharp, and I don’t think it’s going to be a short one, put it that way.”



Town produced an encouraging performance against Burnley - the Lancashire club split their squad as they also played a friendly at Huddersfield at the same time - as the countdown continues to the start of the new League Two season against Bromley next Saturday.



Marquis gave Town a ninth minute lead, finishing well after good pressure from Harrison Biggins on the edge of the Burnley penalty area saw the ball run the striker’s way.



Burnley equalised early in the second half with a fine free kick from just outside the penalty area from Edwards, who then gave the visitors the lead from a 65th minute penalty.



But Town responded well, Marquis forcing a good save from goalkeeper Etienne Green, after being set up by latest signing Anthony Scully, before Callum Stewart was denied by a goalline clearance.



But they kept pushing and were rewarded with a late leveller when defender Boyle headed home Alex Gillead’s corner.



Goalkeeper Elyh Harrison made his first start for Town after arriving on loan from Manchester United and Appleton said the plan was for him to play 90 minutes, but he was replaced by Toby Savin at half time.



Reflecting on the game, Appleton said: “Obviously, we’ve made the goalkeeper work on numerous occasions. We’ve had good opportunities in the game, some from set plays, which is good. We looked quite dangerous from those.



“I’ve got to be reasonably happy. A lot of the players played 90 minutes, which is good. Some of the players who haven’t had as much minutes got 75 and the only sort of concern I suppose in the group was Elyh, which I’m hoping is just more of a bruise than anything else.



“The plan was for him to play 90 minutes in the game, and to be honest if it was a league game, he probably would have played the full 90 minutes.



“He’s got a heavy bruise on the toe and the foot where he sort of followed through and kicked the bottom of the studs of the attacker.



“We’re hoping at this stage it’s just bruising and one of those sore ones and something that he can shake off over the next week or so.”

