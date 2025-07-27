Liam Keen comment: Work to do after Wolves' underwhelming Stoke friendly

Almost 3,400 supporters made the trip from the Black Country for a relatively underwhelming match and performance.

Wolves next take on Lens on Wednesday, at Walsall's Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium, where fans will hope for a better showing ahead of the upcoming 2025/26 season.

Casual

Emmanuel Agbadou has been superb since he arrived in January and will continue to be an important member of the team going into the new season.

However, his performance at the Bet365 stadium left a lot to be desired.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Bae Jun-ho of Stoke City celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Junior Tchamadeu during the pre-season friendly match between Stoke City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bet365 Stadium on July 26, 2025 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

In a first half where Wolves had a lot of possession but did very little with it, Agbadou was far too casual on the ball.

Pereira likes his team to have the ball and play out, but Agbadou was making unforced and unnecessary errors. On two occasions in quick succession he took one touch too many and tripped over the ball, giving Stoke a chance to go on the attack.

After the second, Pereira was screaming over to him from the touchline, seemingly asking him to pick passes much quicker. The defender raised his hand in apology.

Wolves' defending was also sloppy when Stoke took the lead. A corner was not dealt with and a tame shot in the box was then flicked into the net.