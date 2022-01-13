The search starts here for Birmingham Commonwealth Games volunteers

Birmingham commonwealth Games volunteers

Applications are open for residents from the Black Country boroughs and Staffordshire who are passionate about music and dance to apply to be in with a chance to be part of the summer spectacular.

Successful applicants will be required to perform in front of a full capacity audience at the revamped Alexander Stadium at the showcase events which will attract a worldwide broadcast audience of up to one billion people.

The games organisers say it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the 2,000 successful applicants needed. They hope to also attract athlete hosts, amateur circus acts, contemporary and ballet dancers, established choirs to form a mass choir and parking stewards to bring the ceremonies to life.

The ceremonies team includes Midlands theatre director Iqbal Khan, award-winning writer Maeve Clarke, rapper Joshua 'RTKal' Holness, and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Creative director Iqbal Khan said: “The games are getting very real now, and we need to find the best of this region’s vibrant talent to help us truly bring the creative vision and ambition we have for these ceremonies, to life.

"Performing at the Commonwealth Games is a once in generation opportunity – so get ready to show us what you’ve got if you want to represent your city and region on the biggest global stage.”

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said: “There are many ways to get involved with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, from volunteering to buying a ticket to an event – but being a part of the ceremonies offers a fantastic way to become a direct part of the delivery of the biggest event in this city’s history.

“Birmingham and the wider West Midlands is full of talented, creative and helpful people, full of energy, who would be perfect cast members and Athlete Hosts. So, get your applications in now to be a part of history and two unforgettable ceremonies.”

Applicants must be able to participate in a movement and dance-based audition held March 1-13. Regular rehearsal sessions beginning in May running all the way up to each ceremony.

The established choirs must have previous performing experience and be able to learn show material from next month and commit to regular rehearsals from July.

Athletes hosts will be required to attend three rehearsals in July prior to the opening ceremony and one rehearsal before the closing ceremony in August with interviews held March 1-13.