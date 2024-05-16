Aston Villa need to be intelligent in transfer market despite Champions League qualification
Villa will still need to tread carefully in this summer’s transfer window despite qualifying for next season’s Champions League.
By Matt Maher
Published
Playing in Europe’s elite club competition will boost the coffers and help Villa’s bid to compete consistently with the Premier League’s best.
But it won’t alleviate short-term concerns over complying with the top flight’s spending rules.
Villa posted a loss of nearly £120million for the 2022-23 season and another big loss is expected for the current financial year, which ends on June 30.