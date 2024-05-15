Shrewsbury 'fighting' for better financial future

When the 2022/23 accounts were released in April it was revealed Salop’s cash reserves had fallen from more than £1.5 million to £81,184 in 12 months – and the Town chairman described the period as the most difficult of his tenure.

But the club’s CEO, Dooley, says the chairman is working hard every day to turn it around as quickly as possible. “I think he put in his chairman’s address within the accounts,” Dooley said. “And he said at the AGM himself as he spoke, it has been the most challenging time of his entire tenure.