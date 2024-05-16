West Brom's Okay Yokuslu eager to make up for Covid hit Premier League season

The Turk, 30, made 16 appearances for the club in the second half of the 2020/21 Premier League relegation campaign, played behind closed doors amid the Covid pandemic.

Having since made his stint at The Hawthorns a permanent one, Yokuslu has played a prominent role to help Carlos Corberan’s men to the Championship play-offs – and a shot at returning to the top flight through tomorrow’s semi-final second leg at Southampton.

“Exactly,” Yokuslu recalled. “I played only once in The Hawthorns with the fans, it was a great feeling against West Ham.

“It is like a missed feeling, that’s why I want it. The idea of having the fans with us in the stadium in the Prem, against the good teams.

“I really want to be in the Prem with West Brom, I want to wear the shirt in the Prem, it is motivating.