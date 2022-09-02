Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Body found in search for missing man

UK NewsPublished:

Formal identification has still to take place but the family of Umar Khan, 24, have been informed.

Police tape
Police tape

A body has been found in the search for a missing man.

Police Scotland said a man’s body was found in the water in the Gregness area of Cove, Aberdeen, at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

Formal identification has still to take place but the family of Umar Khan, 24, have been informed.

Umar Khan
A search for Umar Khan was launched on Tuesday (Police Scotland/PA)

A police spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A search for Mr Khan was launched on Tuesday.

Mr Khan, who has links to both Leicester and London, travelled to Glasgow and on to Aberdeenshire.

He is believed to have taken a Flixbus service from Glasgow to Aberdeen, arriving at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, August 23.

Police had appealed for anyone who saw him on the bus or in the Aberdeen area to contact them.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News