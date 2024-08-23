Bank Holiday bus services cancelled in Shrewsbury with a 'Sunday Service' running elsewhere

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Arriva West Midlands has confirmed that there will be no services in the county town on Monday, August 26 and that a 'Sunday Service' will run elsewhere in the region.

Arriva has also confirmed that usual bus services will resume on Tuesday.

A social media post by the transport provider said: "Services are operating to a Sunday service on Bank Holiday Monday, except in Shrewsbury where there is no service, usual services will resume Tuesday."

Information on bank holiday services can be found on Arriva's website.

The announcement comes after Arriva said it would be making changes to services in Shropshire at the end of August.

A social media post said: "Remember, from Saturday, August 312024, we’ll be making changes to some of our services in Shropshire and Telford to help keep the buses running on time, and to improve the service in some areas."

Information on the changes can be found by clicking the link to Arriva's website.