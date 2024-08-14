All you need to know about bus changes coming into force in Telford at the end of the month

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

They include changes in the timetables, a new service and revisions which Arriva says will help keep them running on time and improve.

Changes to services will come into force on Saturday, August 31, in time for the start of the new academic year.

A few services will be revised to accommodate changes to the start and finish times for some schools.

The company also reminds customers that the cost of adult single tickets is still capped at £2 and is available on all its services, at any time of the day.

Here are the changes that Arriva will be bringing in at the end of this month.

Service 1/2 Telford to Dawley and Sutton Hill

Arriva is making some changes to the timetable that it run on Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays, with all journeys being advanced to operate 10 minutes earlier than currently.

The first journey from Telford Bus Station will depart at 09.20am, with the first journey from Madeley departing at 09.23, operating as a route 2. The 17.20pm route 2 from Telford Bus Station will terminate at Madeley at 17.56, and there is an additional journey on route 2 departing from Telford Bus Station at 18.20 and terminating at Madeley at 18.56.

There are no changes to the Monday to Friday and Saturday timetables.

3/3A Telford to Stirchley and Brookside

With the school day at Telford Park School finishing slightly later, there will be changes to the timetable between 2.45pm and 3.45pm on Mondays to Fridays, with some journeys returning to Telford as a 3A to allow pupils from the schools in Stirchley to be dropped off in Hollinswood.

After 5.15pm on Mondays to Saturdays Arriva will be introducing a revised timetable which includes an additional journey on a 3A to Hollinswood and Brookside that departs Telford Bus Station at 7.45pm.

On Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays, journeys between 9.24 and 4.54 will operate as a route 3, providing a direct 30 minute service between Telford and Brookside.

Hollinswood being served by a new route 13. The 17.15, 17.45 and 18.15 journeys from Telford Bus Station will continue to run as a route 3A, serving Hollinswood before continuing to Brookside.

5/5A/5B Telford to Donnington and Stafford

Arriva is making some changes to the timetable to improve timekeeping. There will also be some minor changes to the route.

Most journeys will depart from Telford Bus Station around five minutes earlier than currently, with some adjustments to the running times.

All journeys running between Telford and Newport on route five will serve The Humbers, providing a bus up to every 60 minutes throughout the day on Mondays to Saturdays.

All buses travelling to Stafford will terminate in Earl Street, located to the rear of the old Guildhall Shopping Centre, instead of Chell Road.

This is to provide customers with a more central location in the town centre.

All departures from Stafford will be from Stand 3 in Earl Street, with an additional bus stop at Mill Bank, located in Water Street. Stafford Train Station will continue to be served in both directions.

All journeys on Route 5E will operate as a route 5A, providing Muxton with an 'improved' service on Monday to Saturday evenings and all day on Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays.

5B is a new service, operating up to every 60 minutes throughout the day on Mondays to Saturdays, that will replace the current route 6 between Telford and Donnington.

The route between Telford Bus Station and Donnington Asda will remain the same as the route 6 and will also run through Muxton in an anticlockwise direction. Along with route 5A, there will be up to two buses an hour between Telford and Muxton.

Between Telford Town Centre and Donnington, the combined service on routes 5, 5A and 5B will provide a bus up to every 20 minutes throughout the day on Mondays to Saturdays.

6 Telford to Donnington

The service is replaced by the new route 5B.

7 Telford to Wellington

Changes to the timetable to 'improve timekeeping'.

This service will no longer run between Telford Bus Station and Hollinswood, with a replacement service being provided by a new route 13, along with route 3A. There is no change to the route between Wellington Bus Station and Telford Bus Station.

X7 Newport to Wellington and Shrewsbury

The service will be renumbered as route X12, running to a slightly adjusted timetable to improve timekeeping.

8/8A Telford to Lightmoor, Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock

Arriva is making some changes to the route and timetable.

This service will no longer run between Telford Bus Station and Priorslee, with a replacement service being provided by route X10.

There is no change to the route between Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Telford Bus Station, with some peak journeys extending to and from Wellington.

The service to and from Wellington will run on all Mondays to Fridays.

The 2.30pm route 8A from Telford will run direct between Lightmoor and Much Wenlock and will no longer run through Madeley or Broseley. An alternative service is available at 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

The 3.30pm route 8 from Telford will continue beyond Lightmoor to Madeley, Broseley and Bridgnorth.

The 8.08am route 8 from Telford to Wellington will be withdrawn. An alternative service is available on route 4.

The 7.30am route 8 from Lightmoor to Telford will run 5 minutes earlier, to provide better connections in Telford Town Centre.

9 Bridgnorth to Wolverhampton

Arriva is making some 'minor tweaks' to the times between Bridgnorth Sainsbury's and Sydney Cottage to improve timekeeping.

X10 Telford to Shrewsbury **fast and direct**

Arriva is making some changes to the timetable to improve timekeeping, and to provide more resilience in the event of traffic delays and congestion between Telford and Shrewsbury.

Most journeys will be extended to serve Priorslee, to provide a fast and direct link to Shrewsbury with buses running up to every 60 minutes throughout the day on Mondays to Saturdays. This replaces the service we currently provide on routes 8 and 8A.

The 7.25am journey from Shrewsbury Bus Station, will depart 25 minutes earlier at 7am, and there will be an additional journey that departs from Shrewsbury Bus Station at 7.55am on Mondays to Fridays, providing a morning peak journey into Telford. This bus will arrive in Telford Bus Station at 8.33am.

All journeys on route X10 will depart from stand B in Telford Bus Station.

X10A Telford and Wellington to Shrewsbury

The service will be renumbered as route X11.

X11 Telford and Wellington to Shrewsbury

This newly renumbered service replaces the X10A and will continue to provide a lunchtime service between Wellington and Shrewsbury, especially designed for students attending Shrewsbury College.

X12 Newport to Wellington and Shrewsbury

The newly renumbered service replaces route X7, running to a slightly adjusted timetable to improve timekeeping. There will no longer be a 8.30am departure from Wellington Bus Station to Shrewsbury College, and students will need to travel on the earlier bus.

13 Telford to Hollinswood

This is a new service, replacing route 7, and will run every day (except certain Bank Holidays) with a bus up to every 30 minutes throughout the day.

During the evening, Hollinswood continues to be served by route 3A.

101 Bridgnorth Town Service

Arriva is making some 'minor tweaks' to the times between Bridgnorth Sainsburys and Sydney Cottage to improve timekeeping.

S521 Shrewsbury to Haberdashers Adams’ Grammar School

This service will only be available for pupils attending Haberdashers Adams’ Grammar School in Newport. Pupils wishing to use this service should contact the school directly, as all seats are pre-booked.

S894 Malinslee and Ironbridge to William Brookes School and S895 Overdale and Lightmoor to William Brookes School

These services are only available for pupils attending William Brookes School in Much Wenlock. There is no need to pre-book, and special fares are available on the Arriva app or on the bus.