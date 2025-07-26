Plans submitted for two- and three-bedroom bungalows on land near Bridgnorth 'to meet local need'

Scriven Developments Ltd has targeted 0.88 hectares of land to the west of Woodhill Road, on the outskirts of Highley.

In a planning, design and access statement, Steven Dunn said the site would provide a mix of dwellings to form two to three-bed bungalows suited for 50 plus disabled or less ambulant occupants, and to meet the identified local need for this type of housing requirements.

He added that open space is included in the scheme along the northern boundary, with additional tree and hedge planting including large principle native trees.

“The open space will benefit wider landscape views from Woodhill Road as well as providing an attractive informal recreational area,” said Mr Dunn.

“Hedge planting on the western boundary of the site will help belend the development into the landscape and provide habitats of wildlife.”

The site seen from the access to Woodhill Farm. Picture: Steven J Dunn & Associates Ltd

All matters have been reserved for later determination, including access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale. However, Mr Dunn said a meeting was held with the applicant and Highley Parish Parish prior to the application being submitted.

“The council generally supported the scheme and suitability of the site, subject to details at the reserved matters application stage,” said Mr Dunn, adding that it requested that the bus stop adjacent to the site is improved as part of the development, and local indigenous species were used for all new tree and shrub planting.

“It was recognised by the council that there was a substantial shortfall in the housing allocation for Highley, and that a low rise, low density development would be preferred,” said Mr Dunn.

“It was suggested that improvements ot the existing facilities at the Severn Centre would be more appropriate, and the developer would be expected to make the usual contributions to the council should the scheme go forward.”

Access and parking along Woodhill Road was flagged as an area of concern by councillors, which will be addressed at the reserved matters stage, said Mr Dunn.

“A pedestrian footway will be provided along the new internal access road,” he said.

“All dwellings will have dedicated car parking sufficient to accommodate two vehicles, with each property either having a private drive or aceess to a parking area.”

Mr Dunn confirmed that full drainage details of the surface soakaways and water and sewer connections will be submitted during the reserved matters stage, but the development will be designed to ensure that greenfield run-off rates are maintained.

Anyone who wishes to comment about the scheme (reference 25/02350/OUT) can do so by August 12.