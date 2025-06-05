Week of traffic management planned in Telford as new road built into large development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Developer Morro is building Phase Three of The Woodlands at Lightmoor and will be creating a new road from Lightmoor Way into the area.

Bournville Village Trust’s Lightmoor Village Facebook page says the work began on Thursday (June 5) and will run until next Friday, June 13.

A spokesperson said: “This is to create a new road from Lightmoor Way into the development. The work is expected to continue until Friday, June 13, and barriers, cones and signage will be in place to advise drivers and pedestrians.

“There will be a narrowing of the road during the roadworks and the footpath will be temporarily closed.”

Phase three of The Woodlands will be made up of 145 homes, of two, three and four bedrooms.

Phases four to six will be developed over the coming years, with full completion scheduled for summer 2029.