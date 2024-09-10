Construction complete at housing development on site of former primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cornovii Developments Limited, Shropshire Council’s wholly-owned housebuilding company, says construction is complete at The Oaklands, its 23-home development on the former Oakland Primary School site in Bayston Hill.

The company bought the site last year, 14 years after the school was vacated.

Shropshire Council secured £334,500 from the Government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund to develop the land, which is classed as brownfield.

The new development in Bayston Hill. Photo: Shropshire Council

To mark the completion partners, including Shingler Homes, local Shropshire councillors, town councillors and officers were invited to tour the development and view the homes.

Ted Clarke, a local Shropshire Councillor for Bayston Hill, Column and Sutton, welcomed the development of the site. He said: “It has been exciting watching construction at The Oaklands, especially as the site had been derelict for so many years.

“It is clear there is interest in the homes and they are a valuable addition to the village community in Bayston Hill. I am sure all the new residents will enjoy living here.”

The new development in Bayston Hill. Photo: Shropshire Council

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “It is important that we bring forward more affordable houses to sustain our local towns and villages and that local people have the opportunity to set up home in their own communities.

“This impressive development, built in a much sought-after location, is an excellent example of Shropshire Council’s initiative to help regenerate and sustain communities and will help to support people to be able to live close to their families and friends.

“Cornovii Developments’ pledge to provide competitively priced homes for local families will achieve its goal in Bayston Hill and offering these homes to people with a local connection to the area is a most welcome opportunity for families to set up their own home within the heart of our community.”

The Oaklands is comprised of two one-bedroom bungalows, seven semi-detached two-bedroom homes including two two-bedroom bungalows, 12 semi-detached three-bedroom houses and two four-bedroom properties, one of which is detached.

The new development in Bayston Hill. Photo: Shropshire Council

All the homes benefit from solar panels, electric vehicle charging points and air source heat pumps.

Harpreet Rayet, managing director of Cornovii Developments Ltd, said: “As well as revitalising a long-term derelict brownfield site The Oaklands is bringing much-needed affordable, quality homes to the county and supporting the local economy and we are delighted to see the construction completed at the development.

“As a Shropshire housing developer, we are committed to addressing the housing shortage by building sustainable homes across the county and improving the lives of the local residents.”

The former Oakland County Primary School at Bayston Hill. Photo: Google.

Cornovii Developments Limited is also making a Section 106 contribution of £75,000 to improve sports facilities in the village and will create two areas of open public space and two affordable homes under the agreement.

There are five properties left for sale on the development, for more information email hello@cornoviihomes.co.uk