Ambulance and firefighters called to scene of two-car crash in Bridgnorth

The incident on Estate Road in the Stanmore area occurred at around 2.30pm on Friday (June 27).

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three fire engines to the scene, who were joined by the police and a land ambulance.

The spokesperson said: "This incident involved two saloon cars in a road traffic collision.

"There were no persons trapped. Casualties were left in care of the ambulance service."

West Mercia Police said no arrests were made and the road had been cleared.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.