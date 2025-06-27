Firefighters and paramedics rush to scene of two-car crash near Telford with one vehicle overturned
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-car crash near Telford this afternoon.
By Geha Pandey
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the crash in Lilyhurst Road, Lilleshall, at 1.39pm today (Friday, June 27).
Four fire engines were dispatched, including the rescue tender, from Newport, Telford Central and Wellington stations.
West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel were also at the scene of the incident.
Upon arrival, crews found a two-car crash with one vehicle overturned.
No persons were found to be trapped.
Firefighters made the vehicles safe and the incident was under control by 1.47pm.