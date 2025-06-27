Shropshire Star
Firefighters and paramedics rush to scene of two-car crash near Telford with one vehicle overturned

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-car crash near Telford this afternoon.

By Geha Pandey
Published
Last updated

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the crash in Lilyhurst Road, Lilleshall, at 1.39pm today (Friday, June 27). 

Four fire engines were dispatched, including the rescue tender, from Newport, Telford Central and Wellington stations. 

A stock image of firefighters.
Firefighters rushed to the scene in Newport this afternoon. (Victoria Jones/PA)

West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel were also at the scene of the incident. 

Upon arrival, crews found a two-car crash with one vehicle overturned. 

No persons were found to be trapped. 

Firefighters made the vehicles safe and the incident was under control by 1.47pm. 

