Firefighters and paramedics rush to scene of two-car crash near Telford with one vehicle overturned

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the crash in Lilyhurst Road, Lilleshall, at 1.39pm today (Friday, June 27).

Four fire engines were dispatched, including the rescue tender, from Newport, Telford Central and Wellington stations.

Firefighters rushed to the scene in Newport this afternoon. (Victoria Jones/PA)

West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel were also at the scene of the incident.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-car crash with one vehicle overturned.

No persons were found to be trapped.

Firefighters made the vehicles safe and the incident was under control by 1.47pm.