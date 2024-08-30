New plan for former Shrewsbury steam locomotive factory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National rental chain Enterprise has applied for planning permission for a change of use for the former Sentinel Works on Whitchurch Road, which will see part of the site become home to a vehicle rental operation.

The historic former precision engineering works was built in 1915, and originally manufactured steam-powered lorries before moving on to produce both steam and diesel railway locomotives, employing around 3,500 people at its peak.

Former tenants Radius Aerospace ceased operations at the plant in April this year, and began vacating the site shortly afterwards.

Under the proposed scheme, part of one of the existing buildings would be put to use as a rental vehicle office with a rental vehicle wash bay erected near by, with around 0.25 hectares of external areas used for car parking and rental vehicle storage.

External signage and advertising would also be added to the building to support the operation, which would create a total of eight full time jobs according to the planning application.

“The development proposals seek to relocate the Enterprise Rent-A-Car premises in northern Shrewsbury from its current location on Whitchurch Road to the development site, ” said supporting documentation.

“This includes refurbishment of a part of the ground floor of the in-situ building, converting it into an office and reception.

An architect's rendering of a proposed car rental use for the former Sentinel Works in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

“The development proposals also include alterations to and refurbishment of the former service area to the rear of the building, converting this into a parking area for the storage of rental vehicles and providing a wash bay.”

In a statement in May, building owners Paterson Enterprises said there had been “significant interest” in the site following Radius’ decision to leave the premises, and added that it hoped to see the site become a “hub for enterprise and employment in Shrewsbury”.

The plant was used by Rolls Royce to produce diesel engines between 1956 and 1983, and was most recently occupied by Radius Aerospace for aviation related fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Shropshire Council will decide on the plans in due course.