'Too many flats!' Neighbours react to plans to turn derelict Grade II listed Telford pub into homes

The historic Beacon Inn on Ironbridge Road in Madeley has been standing empty for almost five years.

Last month, new plans for the building were revealed, which could see the former pub turned into nine one-bedroom flats - while another seven one-bedroom flats would be built on the site from scratch.

The plans revealed the dilapidated state the 17th century building is now in, with a report of lead work theft from the roof that had resulted in significant water damage.

As a result, the applicants say that their plans for the site are not only acceptable but "indeed fundamental to arresting the decline of the heritage asset".

But some neighbours have expressed their dismay at the plans to turn the former pub into housing. To date, the consultation has resulted in nine objections, with no one expressing full support for the application.

"This is a historic building, it should not be turned into housing," said Mrs Wilson of Madeley. "Allowing such a change of use and then building on the car park will forever change the look and feel of the entrance thousands of tourists use to access Ironbridge and its museums."

Mr Flanagan of Woodside agreed: "Turn it into a community asset, restoring it to a public house would be of benefit to the community."

But not everyone was opposed to the change. Mr Williams of Madeley said: "The Beacon was originally a private home and so, if people want to use it as first built, then homes is what it should be, and this would be my personal preference.

"However, the plan as it has been submitted, is for 16 flats in total. Far too many for the size of the site."

Miss Slack of Madeley agreed: "There are too many flats in this plan. I remember the Beacon being a private residence before the extensions were built. It would be preferable for it to return to private dwellings but four or five at the most."

The consultation remains open until June 11. The full plans can be viewed online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal, using reference number TWC/2024/0372.