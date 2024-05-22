Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Grade II listed Beacon Inn on Ironbridge Road in Madeley has been standing empty for almost five years.

Having entered a dilapidated state, the former owners of the building were issued with an urgent works notice last year, before selling it on.

Now new plans for the building, which dates back to the late 17th century, have been revealed.

The proposals would see the former pub turned into nine flats, while a further seven would be built on the site - all 16 flats would have one bedroom each.

The design and access statement, submitted on behalf of the applicants Mr and Mrs S Ahmed, paints a grim picture of the current state of the imposing building that overlooks the historic Ironbridge Gorge.

The Beacon has stood empty for almost five years

It reads: "Over the past few years, (and in particular since the last application in 2019 to change the use to hot food takeaways with apartments over was withdrawn) the building has deteriorated significantly.

"This has limited much of the architectural and historic interest to the outward appearance, in particular the front elevation where much of its Georgian character is still present.

"The remaining elevations have been compromised by the addition of late 20th and early 21st extensions.

"The historic interior of the property has been eroded substantially. The conversion of the property to a public house with flats during the late 20th century has largely overwritten its historic character and appearance, most notably on the ground floor.

"These alterations, coupled with significant water damage arising from the theft of the leadwork from the roof have been detrimental to the special interest of the property and only a handful of elements of architectural or historic interest survive from the interior."

The application argues that the development would not only be acceptable but "indeed fundamental to arresting the decline of the heritage asset".

The proposal includes plans to reduce parking at the site, from 28 spaces to 17, but includes the addition of two disabled car parking spaces and parking for 12 bikes.

The full application is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal, using reference number TWC/2024/0372.