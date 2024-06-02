Revealed: Shropshire's cheapest streets by postcode where prices are well below average

Home sales company Property Solvers uses Land Registry data to track the average sold price for homes located across the UK.

Earlier this week, we trawled through their data to reveal the streets with some of the priciest properties in their area.

Now, we've been looking at where you could grab a bargain with some of the cheapest average prices.

SY1 - Berwick Road, Shrewsbury

The three postcodes of Coton Manor make this Shrewsbury postcode the cheapest to possess.

Six recent sales here have resulted in an average house price of £72,291. The next cheapest on the list is Warrenby Close, at £87,000.

SY2 - Harcourt Crescent, Belvidere

Harcourt Crescent, Belvidere. Photo: Google

Three recent sales on Harcourt Crescent have made this the cheapest street to live on in Shrewsbury at £100,000.

Harcourt is followed by Mereside, with an average price of £119,700.

SY3 - Briery Lane, Bicton Heath

The houses on and around Briery Lane have clocked up an average price of £81,499 in recent years.

Next on the list are Alma Street and The Paddocks and £82,000 and £83,000 respectively.

SY4 - Castle Court, Wem

Eight recent house sales have put Castle Court as the cheapest road in the SY4 area, with an average price of £114,124.

Somerset Way at £116k and Cordwell Park at £132 follow it on the list.

SY5 - Morris Close, Condover

Six recent sales have meant the tiny road in the picturesque village of Condover is the cheapest in the SY5 area at £74,950.

Morris Close is followed by Oaklands View in Hanwood at £98,000.

SY6 - Bromleys Court, Church Stretton

Less than £1,000 separates Bromleys Court at £97,125 and the nearby Ashbrook Court (£98,166) at number two.

SY7 - Willow Grove, Craven Arms

Four sales in recent years have given Willow Grove an average house price of £92,750.

SY8 - Rocks Green Crescent, Ludlow

It's quite the leap from Ludlow's priciest street, Broad Street, which averaged sales of £829,375.

Six recent sales on Rocks Green Crescent have placed this little road as the cheapest, at £80,750.

SY9 - Harley Jenkins Street, Bishops Castle

Three recent sales on this Bishops Castle street have made it the cheapest in the town, with an average price of £105,833.

Next on the town's list is Welsh Street Gardens with an average price of £174,166.

SY10 - Meadowbrook Court, Gobowen

Meadowbrook Court is the cheapest street in the Gobowen area, with an average house price of £105,524.

This is followed by Brookfield Estate in Weston Rhyn at a price of £131,133.

SY11 - Lutton Close, Oswestry

The retirement complex at Abraham Court on Lutton Close has really skewed the data here - giving this patch of Oswestry the cheapest postcode in the town at £75,718.

Lutton Close is followed by Upper Church Street, with an average price of £84,000.

SY12 - Hill Crescent, Ellesmere

Hill Crescent, Ellesmere. Photo: Google

Five recent sales have made Hill Crescent the cheapest street in Ellesmere at an average of £95,990.

Hill Crescent is followed by Scotland Street and Swan Mere Court at £107,427 and £110,000 respectively.

SY13 - St John's Park, Whitchurch

Again, the block of flats has massively skewed the data in Whitchurch, making St Johns Park the cheapest part of town at £60,545.

St John's is followed by The Mews, off Green End at £78,333.

TF1 - King's Haye Road, Wellington

Almost the entire of King's Haye Road is taken up by Caradoc Flats, which makes this the cheapest place to live in Wellington at an average of £46,333.

TF2 - Ash Lea Drive, Donnington

Ash Lea Drive, Donnington. Photo: Google

Five recent sales averaging £71,200 have made Ash Lea Drive the cheapest place to live in the TF2 area - around ten times cheaper than the most expensive street - Woodhouse Lane, Priorslee, which came in at £715,000.

Ash Lea Drive is followed by Barn Close in Donnington at £86,000 and Freeston Avenue in St Georges at £87,666.

TF3 - Beaconsfield, Brookside

Brookside takes the top three cheapest spots for the TF3 area.

Beaconsfield averages £50,500, followed by Burford at £52,333 and Bembridge at £58,375.

TF4 - Fosters Foel, Aqueduct

Three recent sales have made Fosters Foel the cheapest street in the TF4 area, with an average sale of £75,250.

It's followed by Webb Crescent in Dawley which averaged £82,650.

TF5 - Greenwood Drive, Bratton

If you're looking for a bargain in Bratton, Greenwood Drive averaged £137,937 in four recent sales.

While still amongst the priciest cheap streets in the TF area, it's quite a bit cheaper than the most expensive street in TF5 - Bratton Road, at £659,222.

TF6 - Wrekin View, Wrockwardine

The cul-de-sac of Wrekin View in the picturesque village of Wrockwardine is the cheapest street in the TF6 area at £169,285.

It's followed by Cleveland Avenue in High Ercall at £202,500 and Cliff Crescent in Ellerdine at £202,800.

TF7 - Midland Court, Woodside

Midland Court in Woodside is the least expensive street to live on in the TF7 area, the flats here have meant the average price is £75,590 from the sale of seven properties.

It's followed by nearby Orient Court at £79,157 and Westbourne at £83,400.

TF8 - Maws Craft Centre, Jackfield

Yorke House at Maws Craft Centre has meant this patch is the cheapest part of the historic Gorge to live in, averaging £133,375 from four sales.

The Grove in Coalbrookdale is the second cheapest at £138,618.

TF9 - Mercian Court, Market Drayton

The retirement complex off Cheshire Street means this Shropshire street is the cheapest place to live in TF9 - with apartments going for an average of £49,166.

Mercia Court is followed by Bevan Way and Salisbury Road, coming in at £103,498 and £108,250 respectively.

TF10 - Audley House Mews, Newport

Audley House Mews, Newport. Photo: Google

This collection of properties off Audley Avenue has the lowest priced properties in TF10 at £83,357.

It's followed by Sandiford Crescent at £86,610 and Audley Road at £110,833.

TF11 - The Grove, Shifnal

The retirement complex of Yew Tree Court at The Grove makes this patch of Shifnal the cheapest in TF11 at £85,987.

Yew Tree Court is followed by Park Court, a street with an average house sale price of £114,278.

TF12 - Queen Street, Broseley

At £149,225 from four property sales, Queen Street in Broseley is the second most expensive cheap street in the TF area.

It's followed by Birch Meadow at £149,390 and Roselea Close at £149,880.

TF13 - Bridge Road, Much Wenlock

Taking the top spot for the most expensive cheap street, houses on Bridge Road in Much Wenlock have sold for an average of £163,316.

Havelock Crescent is the second cheapest street in TF13, at £175k.