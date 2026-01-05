'Everyday heroes': Thousands of magistrates wanted to help clear court backlog amid record local levels

The Government is hoping to recruit another 2,000 magistrates across England and Wales in the next financial year as part of its plans to tackle delays in the justice system.

The latest figures show that more than 79,600 criminal cases were caught in the courts' backlog.

Locally, the number of cases reached 1,900 in the West Mercia policing area last year - with the area ranked 43rd out of 44 for the time it takes crown court cases to get through the system.

Telford Magistrates Court

The backlog has faced much criticism locally, including from MPs Shaun Davies, Julia Buckley and Helen Morgan.

"This is not justice — it’s a system in disarray," said Telford MP Shaun Davies earlier this year.

"Victims are being let down, witnesses are left in limbo, and the accused face long waits to clear their names."

In December, Justice Secretary David Lammy announced major criminal court reforms, including scrapping juries for some trials in England and Wales to speed up justice.

Now, the Government is hoping to recruit "everyday heroes" to volunteer to "play a vital role" in the court system as magistrates.

Magistrates are volunteer members of the public, also known as Justices of the Peace, who hear cases in courts, primarily in England and Wales, making legal decisions in criminal, family, and youth courts.

Volunteers do not need prior legal qualifications and they are advised by a legal expert.

Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, said: "Magistrates play a vital role in our court system – hearing thousands of cases across every jurisdiction and delivering justice.

"They are everyday heroes – and we need more people of every age and background to volunteer not just to deliver justice but to serve and represent their local communities.

"Volunteering to become a magistrate can make a real difference to your life and the lives of others – that’s why I’m calling on the public to apply and play your part."

All magistrates must be aged between 18 and 74 and are expected to volunteer at least 13 days a year to hear cases.