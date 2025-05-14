'We need urgent investment in our justice system that is in disarray' - Telford MP's message as Justice Minister visits region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford and former solicitor, has welcomed the Minister of Justice to Shropshire, exposing the mounting pressures faced by the local justice system that he described as being "on its knees."

His meeting with Justice Minister Sarah Sackman comes as the Government recently launched a reform of the criminal courts, aiming to deliver faster justice for victims and improving public safety.

It follows a call by Mr Davies for the Government to utilise emerging technology to bring "faster justice for victims" and help manage offenders.

Telford MP Shaun Davies with the Minister for Justice Sarah Sackman.

The Labour MP said victims are being let down by Shropshire's justice system and has called for "vital" improvements to see quicker justice for victims to keep streets safe.

Mr Davies said there is an "urgent need" for reform and investment in the local justice services in Telford.

A previous investigation by Mr Davies found there were just 76 magistrates covering Shropshire and Kidderminster, down from 91 in 2019, and added there is one permanent crown court judge in Shrewsbury, down from two since Judge Peter Barrie retired last summer.

Mr Davies added that between January and December 2022, of 1,500 court sessions available at Telford Magistrates Court, only 754 were used, and that court room six at Telford Magistrates has been out of use since March last year due to the roof requiring repairs.

Speaking after welcoming the Justice Minister to his constituency, Shaun Davies MP said: "Our justice system is yet another example of broken public services in Telford, a result of 14 years of Conservative government.

"I know from speaking to residents that investigations drag on for years, and justice is being delayed. This visit from the Minister is an important opportunity to make clear the scale of the challenge we face here in Shropshire.

Shaun Davies MP says victims are being let down by Shropshire Justice System.

"Victims are being let down, witnesses are left in limbo, and the accused face long waits to clear their names. This is not justice - it’s a system in disarray. Telford voted for change, and since my election, I’ve been fighting for urgent reforms."

Justice Minister Sarah Sackman added: "It's brilliant to visit Telford, I know the justice centre is facing lots of challenges. There are lots of delays, the condition of buildings isn't good, but we are taking the first steps and you can see the scaffolding on the building to remedy those."

The Court Service has confirmed that a second Crown Court judge will be appointed this year, and for the first time since 2017, remand cases will be heard in Telford once again.

"I welcome the Government’s court reform plans and this vital ministerial visit, but it must lead to action," Mr Davies continued. "We need investment, capacity, and a justice system that works for the people of Telford and Shropshire.

"I will continue pressing the Government to ensure this review delivers real improvements where they are most needed."