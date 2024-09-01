Back to school in Shropshire! Adorable pictures from the 1970s to 2016 show first days and new schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With the long summer holidays drawing to a close, parents around the country are getting their cameras ready for those first day back at school pictures.

So to get you in the spirit we've been digging through the archives to find a selection of our pictures showing pupils' first days through the years.

We've started off with a look back to just last year, with the very first classes arrived at the all new Bowbrook Primary School in Shrewsbury.

Last year, the very first classes arrived at the all new Bowbrook Primary School in Shrewsbury

Then to 2016, where these youngsters were starting at Market Drayton Junior School.

Teachers Kelly Fenton and Emma Shelley with youngsters on their first day at Market Drayton Primary School in September 2016

September 2012 saw the opening of Barrow 1618 Church of England, a Free School near Broseley open for the first time.

Here's Thomas Darcy, 7, and brothers Felix and Freddie Jackson, aged 4 and 7 arriving for their first day 12 years ago.

Barrow 1618 Church of England Free School opening in 2012

In 2010, we caught youngsters Nancy Foxall, 5, and Charlie Hall, 4, off on their first day at Greenfields Primary School in Shrewsbury. Hard to believe that these two could legally drive now!

Nancy Foxall, then 5, and Charlie Hall, then 4 off to Greenfields Primary School for the first time

That same year we went along to the first day back for children at Dothill Primary School in Wellington where pupils cut the ribbon at their newly-built learning area.

The first day at Dothill Primary School in 2010

In 2008, we were there when triplets Rhys, Kade and Ashton Hennessy from Priorslee went off to school for the first time to Redhill Primary School.

Telford triplets Rhys, Kade and Ashton Hennessy

We were there for the new school intakes for Norton in Hales school back in the year 2000.

Norton in Hales school new intakes 2000, from left, front, Isabel Thompson, Jade Frost, Rahul Hogue, middle, Clarissa Lord, Megan Turney, Thomas Hackney.

And for the first days of school for reception pupils at Redhill Primary in Telford, Greenacres Primary in Shrewsbury, Moorfield Primary in Newport, Stokesay Primary, Alexander Fleming Infants in Telford and St Lawrence Primary in Church Stretton.

First day at Redhill School in Telford. Head teacher Jenny Noel-Storr with from left, Aaran McGuire, Thomas Millington, Peter Daley and Liam Guy.

Reception class at St Lawrence Primary Church Stretton. Paul Davies, Ashley Wells, Kate Fraser, Scarlet Sharland, Mrs Doreen Taylor, front Lucy Pitt, Joanna Edwards.

Enjoying their first day at Stokesay Primary School in 2009 Cody Jones and Ella Singleton, 4, with 5 year old Gabor Mehesi, 4-year-old Anya Cox-Morris and Georgey Atkinson

With a wave from their mums, Adam Needle, Natasha Doyle, Paige Newell-Hill and Nathan Tracz, all aged 4 start their first day at The Alexander Flemming Infants School in Telford

Greenacres Primary School new faces in the reception class: Kelsey Cheadle, Luke Mayle, Lewis Evans, Bethany Lineton, Terri-Ann Owen

Moorfield Primary School students on their first day at the school

Back in September 1980, students at Wrockwardine Wood returned to school to find a brand new buffet-style cafeteria.

Children queue for their new-style lunch at Wrockwardine Wood School today on the first day of term, September 1980

In 1974, the Shropshire Star ran an interesting story from Audlem Church of England Primary, when the school welcomed a set of twins and a set of triplets to the reception class.

The story claimed that the year previous saw eight sets of twins attend the primary.