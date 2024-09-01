Back to school in Shropshire! Adorable pictures from the 1970s to 2016 show first days and new schools
Take a look at some of these adorable pictures of children starting their school journey, captured by our photographers over the years in Shropshire.
With the long summer holidays drawing to a close, parents around the country are getting their cameras ready for those first day back at school pictures.
So to get you in the spirit we've been digging through the archives to find a selection of our pictures showing pupils' first days through the years.
We've started off with a look back to just last year, with the very first classes arrived at the all new Bowbrook Primary School in Shrewsbury.
Then to 2016, where these youngsters were starting at Market Drayton Junior School.
September 2012 saw the opening of Barrow 1618 Church of England, a Free School near Broseley open for the first time.
Here's Thomas Darcy, 7, and brothers Felix and Freddie Jackson, aged 4 and 7 arriving for their first day 12 years ago.
In 2010, we caught youngsters Nancy Foxall, 5, and Charlie Hall, 4, off on their first day at Greenfields Primary School in Shrewsbury. Hard to believe that these two could legally drive now!
That same year we went along to the first day back for children at Dothill Primary School in Wellington where pupils cut the ribbon at their newly-built learning area.
In 2008, we were there when triplets Rhys, Kade and Ashton Hennessy from Priorslee went off to school for the first time to Redhill Primary School.
We were there for the new school intakes for Norton in Hales school back in the year 2000.
And for the first days of school for reception pupils at Redhill Primary in Telford, Greenacres Primary in Shrewsbury, Moorfield Primary in Newport, Stokesay Primary, Alexander Fleming Infants in Telford and St Lawrence Primary in Church Stretton.
Back in September 1980, students at Wrockwardine Wood returned to school to find a brand new buffet-style cafeteria.
In 1974, the Shropshire Star ran an interesting story from Audlem Church of England Primary, when the school welcomed a set of twins and a set of triplets to the reception class.
The story claimed that the year previous saw eight sets of twins attend the primary.