Powys Vintage Club’s open evening a great success

Paul Elkington's Citroen XM ex BBC roving eye camera car

Gareth Alexander's Qualcast push lawnmower

Andrew Meredith's Porsche 924 racing car and Mark Simmonds' John Deere behind

A selection of tractors on display

A collection of old saws

The Club, which holds its monthly meetings at the hotel, had got their members to exhibit their pride and joy, and had arranged for the amazing Beefy Boys to supply the food.

There was an incredible turn out of exhibits with something for everyone from small items like the collection of various saws and bygones of yesteryear, to Gareth Alexander’s little Qualcast push garden lawnmower.

There was stationary engines, motorcycles, cars and tractors right up to the larger exhibits of three steam engines and one road roller.

Among them were a brace of Fowler steam engines of Tom Henderson and David Williams from Hay on Wye.

Club Chairman, Paul Elkington had a very unusual exhibit on display with his re-creation of a ‘Roving Eye’ Citroen XMBBC camera car. Fitted out in working order, complete with roof top camera and operator seat as well as the control monitors flicking and banks of control buttons inside.

There was a Porsche 924 racing car of Andrew Meredith, to a Triumph Stag and VW split screen camper van and the comparative diminutive Mini van sign written with D C Speakman agricultural engineers, machining and welding owned by James Speakman.

There was a wide variety of tractors on display from the humble grey Fergie to the 1919 Case 10-18 crossmotor of Colin Lewis, who gained a round of applause from the onlookers when he started the centurion machine.

Kevin Millward had an immaculately restored Massey Ferguson 575 with twin back wheels teamed with an equally immaculate lime spreader.

Ceri Beavan had his Minneapolis Moline Z rowcrop tractor, while Rob Gore had his Massey Ferguson 165 complete with trailer complete with dog crate and a brace of County’s of Charlie James with his 1124 and Charlie Henderson with his 4000-four.