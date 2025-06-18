Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust curators host summer talk series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With stories ranging from the dangers of Victorian workplaces to the extraordinary Channel-swimming feat of local man Captain Webb, and the chance to delve into the Trust’s costume collection, the talks are a rare opportunity to learn more about local history direct from the experts.

A photograph from the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust's Collections showing the Madeley Wood Co. "Rescue Party" in 1914

Kyla Hislop, Acting Head of Interpretation, said: “We are delighted to be bringing back our Tuesday Talks in 2025. They are an opportunity for curious adults to learn more about stories that we don’t usually tell in our permanent displays, including hidden histories of unsung heroes and local superstars. They also allow us as curators to share our passions and expertise directly with the public.

“A 'Tuesday Talk' is a unique way to spend a summer's evening, and we're certain that each will offer something that surprises or inspires our visitors.”

In Crushed by the Wheels of Industry: Health Hazards of the Victorian Industrial Worker, at Coalport China Museum on Tuesday 1 July, Collections Curator Kate Cadman will consider the consequences of accidents when health and safety regulations were virtually non-existent.

Perilous conditions—ranging from dangerous machinery to toxic fumes—were a reality for workers in the many industries of the Ironbridge Gorge during the Victorian era. This talk explores the catalogue of work-related injury, disease and death recorded in the nineteenth century, and the human cost paid by many in the name of industrial progress.

Nothing Great is Easy, in the Glass Classroom at Coalbrookdale on Tuesday 5 August, will celebrate local hero Captain Matthew Webb and the 150th anniversary of his success as the first person to swim the English Channel.

Born in nearby Dawley, Webb’s life was defined by courage, from heroic rescues at sea to his daring Channel swim in 1875. Acting Head of Interpretation Kyla Hislop and Collections Curator Kate Cadman will explore Captain Webb’s legacy and share some of the commemorative objects in the Trust’s collections as they reflect on his indomitable spirit. As his brother’s memorial to him reads: “Nothing great is easy.”

Captain Matthew Web, the first person to swim the English Channel

This talk complements the museum’s 2025 temporary exhibition ‘Different Strokes’, opening in late July.

Finally, in Behind the Seams: Regency & Romantic Fashions (1795–1850), in Gadgetdom (Enginuity) on Tuesday 2 September, Acting Head of Interpretation Kyla Hislop will explore the evolution of early nineteenth-century fashion, from the classical-inspired Regency outfits seen in Pride & Prejudice to the extravagant 1830s styles of Gentleman Jack and the more austere style of dress associated with Jane Eyre and the 1840s.

The talk will be followed by the opportunity to see original garments from the Trust’s collections and explore their construction, the fabrics used, and the silhouettes that defined these decades.

Talks run from 6.30pm to 8pm and cost £5 per person (£4.50 for Friends of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums).

For full details of events and tickets, visit ironbridge.org.uk/events