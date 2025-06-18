Fine art experts in Kington on Friday for charity antiques valuation event

Experts from Shrewsbury-based Halls Fine Art will be visiting the Oxford Arms in Kington on Friday, June 20 from 10am to 2pm to hold a charity antiques valuation event.

A fee of £2 will be charged for each item professionally valued and all money raised by the event will go Open Arms Kington CIC, a social enterprise established to enliven and regenerate the rural border town.

The experts hunting hidden treasures are Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, silver, jewellery and bijouterie specialist and Alexander Clement, watches, clocks and Asian art specialist and general valuer.

Anyone wishing to have collections or large antiques valued at the event may take along photographs to show Maryanne and Alexander, who may arrange a follow up home visit.

Those who have antiques that they wish to be valued but are unable to attend the valuation event can contact the fine art team on Tel: 01743 450700. Visit https://fineart.hallsgb.com/ for more information.

“We are really looking forward to visiting Open Arms Kington CIC with a mission to support the social enterprise as well as, hopefully, finding hidden treasures,” said Maryanne. “One of the joys for us, as professional valuers, is that we never know what we are going to see at these events.”

The social enterprise bought The Oxford Arms, a Grade II listed former coaching inn, in 2023 and is transforming it into a vibrant community hub and pub, where good things happen every day.

While the Grade II-listed building is being restored, a rear Courtyard and ancient Barn are being used for pop-up events to unite people of all ages through food, art, music and other events.

Last November, Open Arms Kington received a development grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to renovate the building and put the project on a more secure footing.

The aim is to make The Oxford Arms a community-owned hub, pub and venue, supported by a B&B and hospitality business which will open when renovations are complete. All profits will be directed back into community projects and development.

Essential renovation work must be undertaken before the building can safely be reopened.

To learn more about Open Arms Kington, visit www.openarmskington.co.uk or follow on Facebook or Instagram @openarmskington.