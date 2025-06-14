'This unique piece of local history is back in action!' Telford steam tram returns to service after six years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Volunteers at the heritage site have spent years restoring the rare and much-loved narrow-gauge steam tram.

Built in 1979 by Alan Keef Ltd for the former Telford Development Corporation, the steam tram originally operated in Telford Town Park before it relocated to Telford Steam Railway in the mid 1980s where it quickly became a firm favourite with visitors.

However, in 2019, it was sadly withdrawn from service due to a life-expired boiler.

Telford Steam Railway's steam tram will return to service on Sunday (June 15) after a six-year restoration project. Picture: Telford Steam Railway/Richard Owen

Volunteers have given hours and days of their time restoring the tram to working condition, including sourcing a replacement steam boiler via eBay, and undertaking a full mechanical overhaul.

The steam tram's accompanying coach has also received a complete restoration and repaint, and is now ready to welcome passengers once again.

The steam tram will return to service this Sunday (June 15), Father's Day, and will be available for visitors and residents to ride.

A Telford Steam Railway spokesperson said: "The return of the steam tram is a proud moment for us. This project has been driven by some of our younger volunteers who’ve shown incredible commitment over the last few years.

"We’re thrilled to see this unique piece of local history back in action and ready to delight visitors again."

The tram will begin operating again from 11am on Sunday at Telford Steam Railway's Horsehay station.

Standard fare fees will apply - £10 for adults, £7 for children (two to 16-years-old), and £28 for a family (two adults, two children).

Tickets include travel on both Telford Steam Railway's standard gauge trains and the steam tram, and also allows entry into the heritage railway’s model railway exhibition.

To celebrate Father’s Day, limited steam tram footplate rides will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the gift shop, for an additional £20.