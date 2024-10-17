Long-term report: Nissan’s Juke arrives with an eye-catching colour scheme

Well, at least you won’t have any trouble remembering where you parked it!

With those (vaguely) amusing words from a colleague, we welcomed a new addition to the fleet recently, in the shape of OE24DYN, a Nissan Juke with an Iconic Yellow paint job.

To be fair, my workmate was right. The car does stand out wherever it goes and despite her gentle jibe, I love its eye-catching appearance.

The Juke first appeared in 2010. (PA)

It’s one of many features that appeal to me after a couple of weeks behind the wheel.

The Nissan Juke is the smaller of two crossovers that shook up the automotive world when they were launched by Nissan quite a long time ago. First came Qashqai in 2007, and that’s a car that continues to be incredibly popular.

In 2010, the Juke arrived, a smaller offering that has been similarly successful for Nissan, and which has also undergone some changes recently designed to keep it ahead of the competition.

The new yellow paint scheme makes the Juke stand out. (PA)

As well as the introduction of its striking yellow paint option, the Juke’s interior has been significantly revised and there have been big leaps forward in terms of the in-car technology on offer.

There have been some significant changes to its interior too, equipping it with a redesigned centre console and instrument panel, to make life more pleasant for those on board.

The cabin benefits from new materials, trim and an upgraded fit and finish. The car’s connectivity has been brought right up-to-date with a larger touchscreen and additional features.

A trip to the garden centre in the Juke. (PA)

The mid-life refresh also saw the introduction of an additional grade called N-Sport for a more dynamic look as well.

As I mentioned earlier, Nissan also reintroduced a yellow exterior colour option, following its popularity on the first-generation vehicle. A slightly paler shade than the original, the new yellow certainly delivers that desired ‘impactful’ look.

Our car is a Tekna+ trim-level model – and you certainly seem to get a lot for your money. I’m a big fan of anything that enhances the security and safety of anyone on board a particular car – and the Juke certainly delivers in this regard.

OE24DYN is equipped with cruise control and a speed limiter; intelligent emergency braking with cyclist and pedestrian recognition; lane departure warning with intelligent lane intervention; high beam assist; and driver attention alert. After all, it’s always good to be reminded when it’s time to stop for a cuppa!

The Tekna+ trim comes with leather and alcantara upholstery. (PA)

In addition, there are front and rear parking sensors; Around View Monitor and Moving Object Detection systems; regenerative braking and front and rear parking sensors. Not a bad suite of bells and whistles to make sure every journey goes without a hitch.

All versions of the Juke are now equipped with an electric handbrake, ensuring maximum space between the front seats. On hybrid versions such as ours, the e-Pedal and EV mode buttons have been relocated for greater ease of use. Lovely stuff!

This newest member of the fleet hasn’t been pressed into service with anything too demanding just yet, but the car is proving extremely capable around town and makes light work of the dismal road services in my part of the world. Despite troubles with the Tarmac, the ride remains remarkably smooth and comfortable.

All in all, OE24DYN is settling in well and we’re looking forward to seeing how the car copes in the chilly months of autumn and winter ahead. And although our new Juke may be easy to spot in a car park, that doesn’t prevent me from losing the key from time to time!