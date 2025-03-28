Sealion making waves for BYD

BYD, the Chinese car maker, may be an unfamiliar name to many. But given the razzmatazz of this vehicles UK launch, that won't last long.

But if the firm has its way it will a more recognisable name than Tesla. In fact it reportedly outsold Tesla in the last quarter of 2024.

It is growing at scale, with its latest model, the Sealion 7, the fourth to go on sale in the UK in a shade over two years, offering a mixture of cutting edge battery technology and increasing use of AI.

What is clear is that BYD, originally a battery maker, brings real expertise in that field with what it says is the world’s fastest mass-production electric motor, capable of reaching 23,000 rpm.

It is the latest in what BYD describe as the Ocean Series, with a maximum range, depending on model of 312 miles and a 0-62 mph time of just 4.5 seconds.

Not only that, it is a very capable SUV that has the Tesla Model Y firmly in its sights.

There are three versions: Comfort, Design and Excellence the latter pair both being all wheel drive, while the entry level is driven via the rear wheels.

Comfort: Starting at £46,990, this model features a 230 kW (312 hp) motor and an 82.5 kWh battery, providing a range of up to 300 miles.

Design: Priced from £51,990, it includes a second motor, delivering 390 kW (530 hp) while maintaining the same battery.

Excellence: This top-tier model starts at £58,990 and boasts a large 91.3 kWh battery, extending the range to 312 miles.

Both AWD versions accelerate from 0-62 mph in 4.5 seconds, compared to the Comfort's 6.7 seconds

.Built on the new Platform 3.0 which is designed exclusively for electric vehicles it feature BYD’s compact Blade battery that allows for more cells in a slimmer pack uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP), said to be more durable than traditional lithium ion with cell design ensuring high stability, even under extreme conditions like overcharging, crushing, or puncturing.

It looks the part all right, It is a handsome SUV, sporty but aerodynamic and featuring ‘floating’ LED headlights and to the rear, a full-width light signature all set off nicely by stylish 20-inch alloy wheels.

The spacious interior is a comfortable place to be, offering plenty of light from the full length, colour adjustable, panoramic roof. It seats five in comfort and has an eight-way electric driver's seat and a premium feel to figures and fittings.

It is dominated by a rotating 15.6-inch tablet style central screen that controls major functions. New software delivers better integration of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing direct access to smartphone functions on the 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and Head-Up Display, which shows speed and safety data.

It also features DiPilot driver-assistance features, and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function for powering external devices. The new voice control system recognises commands from both front and rear passengers, (although some commands it seemed incapable of delivering) and the infotainment includes a 12-speaker audio system.

Charging is another area where the Sealion 7 excels. The Comfort and Design models can accommodate DC charger speeds of up to 150kW, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 32 minutes. The Excellence model takes it further, supporting ultra-rapid charging of up to 230kW, which shortens the 80 per cent recharge time by eight minutes, despite its larger battery.