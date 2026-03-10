OMODA 7 SHS

Carmakers love to make an impact with their model launches. In the case of the OMODA 7, the Chinese company launched an eye-catching if somewhat bewildering campaign titled 'Everything is Essential'.

It featured three short films. One showing flowers fired from cannons to illustrate the built-in fragrance system, another dropping three tons of water on te car to demonstrate robustness, and a third using cats climbing over the vehicle to highlight its noise-reducing glass. Gimmicky, but it got the conversation moving.

This mid-size model starts from under £30,000 and is packed with standard kit. It will inhabit the segment that includes established SUVs like the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage, and Ford Kuga.

The range starts with entry-level 'Knight' trim from £29,915 for the petrol model, which includes dual-zone air conditioning, a heated steering wheel, and a six-speaker SONY system.The 'Noble' trim tested here is from £32,000 for the hybrid, which adds a 12-speaker SONY system, a powered tailgate, and a panoramic sunroof. Both trims offer excellent value for money.

Design, Interior and Technology

The OMODA 7 offers smart styling without being a showstopper. It has a prominent front grille and stylish LED lighting cluster, and a generally pleasing profile. A distinctive feature is the lightning bolt-style rear light cluster.

The interior feels upmarket for the price, and the cabin features comfortable eco-friendly faux leather upholstery and heated and ventilated front seats. A central touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster deliver a minimalist feel.The 15.6-inch screen is effectively the brain of the car, controlling the infotainment system, connectivity, and numerous apps and digital controls, but it can be fiddly to use on the move and distracting.

This over-reliance could affect safety ratings, especially with new Euro NCAP rules introduced for 2026, which will reward cars that retain physical controls for essential functions like indicators, wipers, and hazard lights.

As a family SUV, the OMODA 7 offers a standard boot and folding rear seats. With all seats in place, the boot provides a competitive 440 litres of space that should suit most family needs. Folding the split rear seats expands this to 1,250 litres.

Powertrain and performance

There are two powertrain choices: a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid, the latter driven here, which uses an 18.3 kWh battery to offer up to 56 miles of electric driving. For longer journeys, it works like a normal hybrid, with the petrol engine and electric motor working together for a total range of over 700 miles and claimed official figures of 403 mpg and CO2 emissions from 23 g/km.

I wasn't able to verify these figures during our brief drive through the Oxfordshire/Buckinghamshire countryside. The huge fuel economy figure is calculated from where the car starts with a full battery and runs only on electricity.

In a real-world long journey, the battery runs out after about 50 miles and the car becomes a normal hybrid, but it still returns an estimated 40-50 mpg, respectable figures for a mid-size SUV.

The hybrid provides a smooth driving experience, with the electric motor boosting the petrol engine to deliver brisk acceleration. On the road, it felt stable and an enjoyable drive on a series of country roads, town streets, and high-speed dual carriageways.

The ride is on the softer side, and it did feel more unsettled on lesser roads, where it struggled with potholes that had appeared after a month and a half of rain. However, the steering is well-weighted and responsive.

When needed, the battery can be fast-charged from 30 to 80% in about 20 minutes, while Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology allows you to power external devices (like camping equipment) from the car's battery.

Safety

The car offers a strong safety package with seven airbags, advanced driver-assistance systems including emergency braking, lane keeping, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts, and a 360° camera.Every model comes with a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Verdict

The OMODA 7 combines modern design with efficiency and practicality. With its competitive pricing, generous standard equipment, and choice of petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains, it is a serious option for families seeking a well-equipped vehicle in the UK's mid-size SUV market.