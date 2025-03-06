Off-road capability and onroad style with Rexton

It's all change for a brand that has been around for nearly 70 years and is an SUV and four-wheel drive specialist.

For Korean brand SsangYong, yes Ssangyong, now read KGM, a much more user friendly name - like BMW or BYD.

It has recently launched the mid-sized SUV Actyon, a first under the new KGM name, but others like the huge Rexton have been rebranded.

It looks the part, a huge seven-seat road presence. At more than two tonnes, it is not going to be the sharpest handler on the road, more of a well-specified workhorse with its seating capacity, off-road capability and the ability to tow a huge 3.5 tonnes.

It offers excellent value, starting at £39,500. For that price, you get a comprehensive package, with even this top-of-the-line model being highly competitive compared to its rivals. It offers a decent, if not class leading, interior with powered leather-style seats, illuminated scuff plates and ambient lighting.

The vehicle has a smart grille sporting the KGM logo, sleek LED headlights, and eye-catching alloy wheels with integrated roof bars. Trim levels start with the base model K20 featuring 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital console, dual-zone climate control, and an eight-inch smartphone-compatible touchscreen.

The K40 adds TomTom navigation, a power tailgate, privacy glass, a smart key system, and selectable four-wheel drive. This K50 includes mood lighting, stainless steel finishes, a 3D surround view camera, and premium Nappa leather. It also has 20-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, driver seat memory, a wireless charger, roll-up sunshades, and air conditioning for all three rows.

It is a practical seven-seater vehicle, though the last two seats are best for children or short trips. Folding them down creates a van-like space with ample storage.

With both rear rows folded down, there is 1,806 litres of boot space available, 872 litres with the second row upright, and 240 litres with all seats occupied. The double-folding second-row seats also make it easy to access the third row.

It has a commanding driving position from an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and while the layout might not look cutting edge, all controls are intuitive and handily placed. Dominant on this model is the 12 inch central screen, part of the new floating infotainment system which operates major functions and delivers important real-time information, including safety warnings

A 2.2-litre 202 PS turbo diesel engine provides ample power for various driving conditions. Although there is a noticeable clatter at startup, this sound fades once the vehicle is in motion.

For such a large vehicle, acceleration is decent, with the eight-speed automatic transmission allowing the vehicle to reach 60 mph in just under 11 seconds.

It primarily operates in two-wheel-drive mode, but if off-road conditions arise, the driver can easily switch to either high or low gear four-wheel drive. In this mode, the engine's torque is evenly distributed to both the front and rear wheels.

Handling is wallowy on corners and the suspension can feel unsettled on poor roads, but otherwise, it is comfortable for passengers and is a decent motorway cruiser.

Economy is so-so for the type of vehicle at around 33mpg, but this is a heavy seven-seater with four-wheel drive, ideal for the school run, taxi, or running a small business with a vehicle that needs stowage capacity.

Safety features are comprehensive and include nine airbags, autonomous emergency braking, safety distance warning, lane departure warning and trailer sway control.

With a starting price of £40k-ish, against its competitors, it offers value for money and proven technology. It also looks good. Just remember the name.

Factfile